HM Customs Seize Approximately 52 Grams of Cocaine at the Land Frontier

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2024 .

In an anti-drugs operation conducted at the Land Frontier by Officers of the HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAS Team), a 27-year-old local man was arrested and approximately 52 grams of a preparation containing cocaine was seized.

On Friday 27th September, FAS Team Officers deployed at Four Corners Examination Station observed a man exiting Gibraltar on a locally registered moped and returning shortly after. Upon his return, at approximately 20:22hrs, he was challenged at the frontier by the Officers, admitted that he had cannabis resin in his pocket and produced a small piece of the drug. He was immediately cautioned and arrested for possession and importation of a Class B drug.

The man was then escorted by the Officers into a search room inside the Customs Station, where he was searched and found to be carrying several plastic wrappers concealed in his underwear. When questioned about this, the man admitted that the wrappers contained cocaine. The Officers reminded the individual that he was under caution and was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of possession, importation and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. The white substance seized was weighed in the individual’s presence and found to be approximately 52 grams. The full amount of the cocaine seized has an approximate street value of £3,120.

The man’s moped was then searched in his presence at Four Corners Examination Station with the assistance of a Customs drugs dog, with negative results. A search warrant was subsequently authorized and executed at the man’s residential address with the assistance of Customs drugs dogs where a further 5 grams of cannabis resin was also found.

The man was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station where he was processed and interviewed under caution. He was subsequently released on Police bail, and is set to appear in court on the 16th December 2024. The investigation continues.

A statement ended: “The detected cocaine represents a significant amount and was clearly intended for local use. Its seizure will have the desired effect of depriving drugs dealers of the proceeds of the sale, as well as disrupting the supply chain and contributing to the protection of the local community against the dangers and effects of drug and substance abuse.”