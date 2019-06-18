Miss Gibraltar Winners Receive Prizes

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2019 .

The Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport, Steven Linares, presented cheques to the value of £3,500 in respect of the prize money awarded to the winners of the Miss Gibraltar Pageant 2019.

The Minister presented a £1,000 cheque to Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños. Cheques were also presented to 1st Princesses, Janice Sampere, for £1,000 and 2nd Princess, Jyza Balban, for £500.

Mr. Linares wished Miss Gibraltar and her two Princesses all the very best in their year ahead.

The Minister also presented a cheque to Miss Gibraltar 2018, Star Farrugia for £1,000 - this is her prize money balance due on completion of her reign. The Minister thanked her for the “wonderful work” she had done during her year.