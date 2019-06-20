Nuffield Pool Opens To The Public

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2019 .

The Nuffield Pool facility re-opens for residents tomorrow morning as from 10am. The pool and surrounding sunshade area, which will also be known as Europa Pool, can cater for up to 500 people.

It will operate under the same rules as the pools at Bathing Pavilion by Harbour Views - an admission fee of £1 for adults with a reduced rate for children and free entry for the elderly. Work is also underway to open up a new promenade linking Camp Bay and Little Bay along the seafront.

The pool was handed over by the MOD to the Gibraltar Government as part of the 2011 Lands Agreement. However, the Government says that, prior to the handing over, it was already directly allocated by the previous Government to a developer at no premium. This process was stopped after “lengthy negotiations” led by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on behalf of the Government.

The facility will be available during the summer months.

The public will also be able to rent an umbrella and two chairs for a further £1.

The Chief Minister said that the Government was delighted to make this facility available to the general public.