Minister’s Farewell To Miss Gibraltar 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

The Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage and Culture Prof. John Cortes has wished Miss Gibraltar 2019 the best of luck for her upcoming participation at the Miss World event. Minister Cortes met with Celine Bolaños prior to her departure and presented her with a gift and a bouquet of flowers.

Miss Gibraltar will be leaving to participate at the Miss World Pageant which is being held in London this year. Here, she will be involved in numerous functions and activities related to the contest. The Miss World Final will take place on Saturday 14th December.