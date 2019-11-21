Christmas Festival of Lights: Decision to Be Taken Tomorrow Afternoon

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2019 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority can confirm that it is intended that the Christmas Festival of Lights continue as planned, tomorrow Friday 22nd November as from 6pm at Casemates Square, with the lights being switched on at 7.25pm.

Given the current weather warnings, however, a decision will be taken tomorrow afternoon regarding whether the event will proceed, or will be delayed to later or postponed for Saturday 23rd November as part of Winter Party in Town.