Geraldine Hosken Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2019 .

Geraldine Hosken has signed up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic, a show for women over the age of 50.

Name: Geraldine Hosken

Age: 52

Why have you decided to sign up?: After a chat with a friend who told me about the show and also got me to think about entering I decided to get in contact with the organizers. After meeting up with the producers over coffee I felt very comfortable and thought to myself I would go for it. I must say I have been encouraged by many other friends since I decided to sign up.