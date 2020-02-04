Gibraltar - Artist Residency In Greece 2020 – Call For Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is organising the Gibraltar-Artist Residency in Greece 2020. The cultural programme is organised in conjunction with Plan B. International Artist Studios, directed by artist Francis Gomila.

The residency focuses on mentoring mid-career and younger artists, to energise and sharpen their artistic direction with a special emphasis on how to advance their professional career.

The two week residency will be based at PLAN B, with artists spending part of the time at an artist studio in Athens. The two artists selected to take part from Gibraltar, will be required to travel to Athens from the 10th July to 25th July 2020.

Local artists wishing to apply to participate are required to do so via email at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Artists are required to submit a CV and statement detailing recent projects, a portfolio with samples of works and a brief description of their interest in this particular residency.

For further information please contact Plan B. on the above email or visit their website: www.plan-b-artist-studios.com or alternatively, please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20079750.

Closing date for applications is Friday 27th March 2020.