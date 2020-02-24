Melanie Vilerio Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Melanie Vilerio has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Melanie Vilerio

AGE: 18

STAR SIGN: Leo

OCCUPATION: Sales Assistant

COLOUR OF HAIR: Brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: I am a sociable person, so my hobbies tie in mostly with that. I also enjoy modelling, singing, shopping for the latest trends, travelling and cooking (both dining and baking).

AMBITION: My ambition is to become a nurse.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: Although modelling is one of my primary hobbies, I feel that Miss Gibraltar is something which should be carried with pride. To be able to represent my hometown and my people on an international level is something I would only dream of. Sharing this experience with a group of lovely ladies is something which I have always loved and being able to do it with the possibility of becoming Miss Gibraltar just tops it all off.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: Miss Gibraltar is my absolute dream! I would ensure I continue to do what I do now, raising awareness regarding mental health issues, continue to conduct charity work and help people who need it.