Jaylynn Cruz Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on .

Jaylynn Cruz has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up with three other contestants on Friday evening. The recruitment stage is now over and a total of twelve contestants have now put their names down. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME:  Jaylynn Cruz

AGE:  23        

STAR SIGN:  Leo

OCCUPATION:  Special Needs Teacher

COLOUR OF HAIR:  Brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN:  English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Modelling, Ballet and Music.

AMBITION: To make a positive impact in education, and eventually obtain a leading role as a special educational needs coordinator in Gibraltar.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: Being Miss Gibraltar would give me a voice to raise awareness on topics that are important to me such as disability rights and special education.

 

