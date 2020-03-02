Jaylynn Cruz Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2020 .

Jaylynn Cruz has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up with three other contestants on Friday evening. The recruitment stage is now over and a total of twelve contestants have now put their names down. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Jaylynn Cruz

AGE: 23

STAR SIGN: Leo

OCCUPATION: Special Needs Teacher

COLOUR OF HAIR: Brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Modelling, Ballet and Music.

AMBITION: To make a positive impact in education, and eventually obtain a leading role as a special educational needs coordinator in Gibraltar.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: Being Miss Gibraltar would give me a voice to raise awareness on topics that are important to me such as disability rights and special education.