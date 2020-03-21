Cultural Online Programming Next Week
Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 23rd March 2020. The programme will support the community in terms of entertainment, education and information.
The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The programmes will be dispersed throughout the day, Monday to Friday as follows:
Monday 23rd March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Julian Felice and Dominique Searle
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Rama Mani and Simone Weinberger
Tuesday 24th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am ‘Cosmos’ Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla at GEMA
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Daniel Feetham
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Nalanie Chellaram and Molly Bedingfield
Wednesday 25th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Music Videos featuring Jet Stream
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring James Torrente and Minerva Santini 2pm Music Videos featuring Jet Stream
Thursday 24th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Mary Chiappe
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Kathryn Temple and Bakhtiar Amin
Friday 25th March 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am ‘A Passport to our Future’ Exhibition by Karl Ullger at GEMA
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Janet Howitt
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Claudia Le Feuvre and Fiona Young
The general public can view these programmes online via www.culture.gi and www.gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.
Minister for Public Heath, Dr John Cortes who is also Minister for Culture, said:
‘Culture is what makes a people what it is. This initiative of taking Culture home is a wonderful way of entertaining us and of cementing our identity at this time. I am grateful to all those taking part - and was pleased to take a few minutes to read a story!’