Winners Announced For Cultural Competitions For Children And Young People

30 April 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winners for the two competitions - the Art competition and a Short Story competition - for children and young people aged from School Years 3 to 13.

Art Competition:

With 62 entries the winners were as follows, each receiving a voucher worth £50 from DitzyB (Art Supplies) very kindly sponsored by Rock Hero:

A: School years 3 and 4 - Eve Rodriguez St Joseph’s Upper Primary Year 4

B: School years 5 and 6 – Laura Hernandez St Joseph’s Middle School Year 5

C: School years 7 to 10 – Emily Poole Westside School Year 9



D: School years 11 to 13 – Grace Lister Westside School Year 12

Short Story Competition:

With 24 entries the winners were as follows, each receiving a £50 book voucher from Amazon:

A: School years 3 and 4 – Anastasia Di Salvatore St Bernard’s Middle School Year 4

B: School years 5 and 6 – Miley Piri St Joseph’s Middle School Year 6

C: School years 7 to 10 – Angelika Bosco Westside School Year 9



D: School years 11 to 13 – Aryan Dhanwani Bayside School Year 11

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants for their support.