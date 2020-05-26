Spring Visual Arts Exhibition Winners Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2020 .

The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced its winners this afternoon.

Unfortunately this year, due to COVID, the exhibition has been organised in a digital format. The presentation followed social distancing rules (see pic above) and limited all gatherings in the exhibition hall to a maximum of 12.

A total of ninety four entries by fifty two artists have been submitted.

International artist Javier Perez Plata carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic, video and installation categories.

The Minister for Culture, Prof Dr. John Cortes presented the awards in a closed door ceremony held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The prizewinners are:

Kristel Turner ‘Empty Register’ - The Ministry of Culture Award - £3,000

Sebastian Rodriguez ‘Backbone’ - Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award- £750

Ermelinda Duarte ‘Stay Home. Stay Safe?’ - Sculpture Award - £750

Kristel Turner ‘Empty Register’ - Photograph Award - £750

Stephen Perera ‘Violence is Violence’ - Video Award - £750

Alan Perez ‘Exodus’ - Installation Award - £750

Paul Cosquieri ‘Rockopop No.2’ - Best Gibraltar Theme The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - £1000

Cheyenne Randall ‘Firefighter 28’ - Best Young Artist Sovereign Art Foundation Award - £1000

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates: Leslie Gaduzo, Maribel Matthews, Eleanor Dobbs, Karl Celecia, Gabriella Martinez, Ambrose Avellano, Julia Costa, Reuben Avellano.

The Minister for Culture, Prof Dr John Cortes said:

‘I am very proud of my team at GCS, and in the way they transformed Culture, during the Covid crisis. I am delighted with the amount of entries we have received despite the lockdown and congratulate all the artists, regardless if they have won or otherwise, on their exceptional work.

‘Our Development Team is preparing a Spring Visual Arts programme that will be aired shortly on GCS and Art In Gibraltar Facebook pages. Even though we have on this occasion been unable to produce an exhibition, we do hope our community will be able to admire the great work from the artists, in this programme.’