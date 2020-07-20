Gibmedia To Produce New Year’s Eve Celebrations - Fireworks To Be Replaced By Light and Laser Display

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced that after a selective process, the organisation, production and staging of this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations has been awarded to Gibmedia.

A statement continued: “Gibraltar Cultural Services will be working closely with Gibmedia in order to provide an entertaining low-risk event, appropriate to the COVID-19 situation that may be in place at the time. The annual event will be held on Thursday 31st December 2020, and is currently planned to be held in Grand Casemates Square, once again, depending on the status of the pandemic in Gibraltar. The full programme of events will be released in November but it is possible that the event may be cancelled if the COVID 19 issues have not yet been satisfactorily resolved.

“One new development is that the fireworks will be replaced by a light and laser display which will involve no explosions and no direct emissions.

“For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.”