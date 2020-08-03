MAG Welcomes Import Duty Exemption

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2020 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) says it noted with interest Friday’s address by the Chief Minister in Parliament where he announced that personal importation of musical instruments will be exempt from the 10% import duty.

A spokesperson said: “MAG would like to thank the Government for this action, after we made representations to them on our members behalf. This gesture will be applauded by all local musicians as most are hobbyists and their instruments cannot be bought locally. In particular we would like to thank the Chief Minister and Ministers John Cortes and Vijay Daryanani, who we have held meetings with in the past. We are currently in discussions with Ministers Cortes and Daryanani to develop a symbiotic relationship to help further develop Gibraltar’s culture and music scene which will also benefit local businesses.

“MAG truly believes that this small gesture will help local music thrive and assist in the growth of music in our establishments, providing entertainment for young and old.”