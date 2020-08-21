National Day Events Will Be Pre-Recorded And Broadcast On GBC

21 August 2020

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Day on Thursday 10th September.

This year all events have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast by GBC during the day so the public is advised not to congregate at any of the usual spots.

The events are being organised by the SDGG, with Gibraltar Cultural Services collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

The National Day Celebrations begin on GBC TV at 10am and will run until 12 midnight with music, performances and the Political Rally.

The full programme of events is as follows:

10am to 12.20pm Music and Performances

12.30pm to 12.55pm Political Rally

1pm to 6.55pm GBC TV Programming

7pm to 8.20pm Rock Concert Part 1

9pm to 9.50pm Rock Concert Part 2

10pm Fireworks Display from the Detached Mole

(Choreographed to music)

10.30pm to 12pm Rock Concert Part 3

Arrangements are been made for TV coverage to be provided at vantage points around Gibraltar so that our community can keep up with the day’s proceedings. This will include TV screens stationed in all beaches.

For further information please contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.