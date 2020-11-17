Creatives Exhibition With LEGO Bricks Opens

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2020 .

The Minister for Culture, Prof. John Cortes, officially opened The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks yesterday afternoon at the John Mackintosh Hall.

During April GCS launched a lockdown Challenge asking for expressions of interest from individuals or organizations who might wish to exhibit their creations made out of LEGO bricks.

Considerable interest was shown from a number of potential exhibitors who had been very busy constructing various concepts throughout the lockdown period.

This exhibition will now give the participants an opportunity to show off their creations at the John Mackintosh Hall, The Exhibition is now open to the public until Friday 4th December 2020 between 9am and 7pm, Monday to Friday. Entrance is free.

Minister Cortes said, “Lockdown was a difficult time for many. And many were particularly creative during that time. One of the ways that young and old alike passed time and expressed themselves was by the use of LEGO bricks. As a keen fan myself, ever since I was a child, I am particularly pleased that GCS is staging what I know will be a fascinating exhibition”.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.