GEMA Open Day

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2021 .

An Open Day will be held at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA) to present a new exhibition to the public. The Open Day is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 9th June from 11am to 3pm.

To allow preparations for the Open Day to proceed, Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to inform the public that GEMA will be closed from 4th May to 8th June inclusive.

For further information please contact GCS on 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..