A Dante Celebration - Exhibition Opens Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2021 .

A Dante exhibition will open tomorrow in the Lower Exhibition Room of the John Mackintosh Hall until the 5th of November between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. The exhibition commemorates 700 years since the death of the Italian poet Dante in 1321.

The purpose behind the exhibition is to showcase a vast collection of books, both by Dante and about him and his works. There will be editions of the Divine Comedy both in Italian and in translation; other minor works by Dante will also form part of the exhibition. Art lovers will be able to appreciate the deep influence Dante has had on the visual arts, with illustrations by Blake, Botticelli and Doré on display. Original paintings by local artist Kristel Turner will grace the walls of the exhibition room.

Charles Durante, who is the instigator and curator of the exhibition, will be available during opening hours for discussion and consultation. Mr Durante says the exhibition should appeal to all those interested in literature, philosophy, art and theology.

It is the first time an event of this kind has been held in Gibraltar and Mr Durante says it should help to incorporate Dante within the local cultural scene.

All are welcome and entry is free.