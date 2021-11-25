The City Hall Christmas Fair

25 November 2021

His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos, will be hosting a Christmas Fair at the City Hall on Saturday 18th December.

The fair will be a ticketed event which will include the Artisan’s Market with locally hand-crafted goods on offer. There will also be an opportunity to meet Santa and visit this historical venue. Doors will open at 10am with the fair running until 5pm.

You can pre-book your entry ticket at www.buytickets.gi which will secure your time slot. Numbers are limited due to public health advice and to avoid queues at the entrance. Tickets are priced at £3, children under 12 years of age go free. Tickets to meet Santa are £5 and include a small gift.

For more information, please contact 200 47592 or email