Miss Gibraltar 2022 Team Building Day

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2022 .

No1 Models organised a team building event for the Miss Gibraltar 2022 contestants where the ladies had a day full of fun and team activities.

A statement from organisers explained: “Brenda Guilliano gave the contestants an interesting and informative talk where they were able to work on their coping strategies and breathing techniques so they can better control their stress and emotions during their Miss Gibraltar journey.



“Charlene Figueras and Aroa Nuñez helped the contestants tap into their unconscious minds and the girls then painted a canvas to portray their happy moments and thoughts.



“The purpose of these team building activities is to help motivate the girls to work together to develop their strengths and work on their weaknesses. The activities provided encouraged collaboration rather than competition.”