National Day Rock Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2022 .

The SDGG is pleased to announce the details for this year’s National Day Rock Concert which will be held on Saturday 10th September at Casemates Square, starting at 8pm.

The concert, which is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions, will be a tribute to the late Philip Valverde, with the entire evening consisting primarily of songs from Philip’s musical catalogue.



It will feature performances by Anselmo Torres and the Valverde family, including Frank and Hubert Valverde, as well as the Jukebox Band of Ernest Revagliatte, Pepe Pou and Francis Pecino, and a very large number of prominent local musicians, namely: Adrian Pisarello, Louis Chipolina, Nigel Canepa, Nolan Frendo, Jonathan Bugeja, Kyle Pou, Albert Gonzalez, Arturo Bonich, Megan Danino, Emma Pereira, Paul Rocca, Jesamine Scruton, Jesse Sampere, Becky Moritz, Peter Martinez, Brian Torres, Kevin Peach, Jonathan Sacramento, Chris Calderon, Darrel Alman, Laurie Acris, Alex Vallejo, Danny Moreno, Nikolai Celecia, Kristian Celecia, Joe Mamo, Nigel Palmer, Shaun Yeo, Jeremy Perez, Manuel Bonavia, Gerry Fortuna, Eric Rowbottom, Nick Ellul, Julio Valerga, Robert Perez, Victor Calderon, Dani Chipolina, Victor Francis, Ruth Fortuna, Toni Evans and Amanda Peach.



An SDGG spokesperson said:



‘We are very pleased with the fantastic programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team.



We are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment!’



For further information please contact Jenson Callejon on 54025517.







