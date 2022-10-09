Michelle Harrison Sets Off For Mrs Europe

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2022 .

Michelle Harrison, who was crowned 2nd Princess in Mrs Gibraltar this summer, sets off today for the Mrs Europe pageant in Sofia, Bulgaria. We caught up with her briefly to speak about her plans…

YGTV: How are you feeling about setting off for the Mrs Europe competition?



Michelle: I’m feeling nervous but mostly excited - this experience is going to be amazing.



YGTV: How do you plan to represent Gibraltar at this contest?



Michelle: I plan to represent Gibraltar as me and as a proud Gibraltarian, I will have the chance to inform people of who we are and how lucky I am to live in a country that is inclusive and multicultural.



YGTV: What is it about the trip and event that you’re most looking forward to?



Michelle: Well. I am excited for everything, this is something new for me so I am looking forward to ever single minute, meeting new people of different cultures and just stepping out of my comfort zone and have the opportunity to experience this once in a life time journey.



YGTV: What charity and other activities have you been involved in since winning Second Princess in July?



Michelle: We have been involved with most of the local charities and spreading awareness.



YGTV: Has the experience changed you as a person?



Michelle: I wouldn’t say I have changed as a person…if I were to say anything, I would say this experience I am living right now has made me more confident as a person.



YGTV: In what way has it done so?



Michelle: Well for one, traveling by my self to another country is something I would never have thought I would do, but this experience has pushed me and has helped me step out of my comfort zone.



YGTV: What other plans do you have for the rest of your time as second princess?



Michelle: My plans are to carry on helping with many charity events, spreading awareness as much as possible and hope to inspire many girls out there cause if I can do it then they can too.



Pics from this year’s Mrs Gibraltar via Ideal Productions - Photographer: Justin Koen