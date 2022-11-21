Call For Submissions - Anthology of Local Writing

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2022 .

Patuka Press, a recently formed collective of Gibraltarian writers, has made a call for local writers to send submissions for its first publication.

The aim of Patuka Press is to publish and promote Gibraltarian writing, as well as to record literary responses to everyday Gibraltarian experience.



“Shit Jobs”, the collective’s first pamphlet, will bring together short prose pieces focusing on negative or humdrum experiences at work. This pamphlet is planned as the first of a series concentrating on different topics - publications that aim to boost and develop Gibraltarian literature.



Submissions must be no longer than 1,000 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito. Fiction and non-fiction submissions will be accepted. They must be submitted in the form of pdf. or Word documents and emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



A spokesperson said: “We’re looking for local writing which is subversive and raw - we want to hear about demeaning work, insecure jobs, jobs that tested us, jobs that bored us to death, jobs that were sapped of meaning and purpose. I think we’ve all, at some point, been forced to take on these jobs and they provide fertile experience for literary creation - in fact, writing about them is often part of coming to terms with them.”



The editorial team for this journal includes writers Gabriel Moreno, M. G. Sanchez, Jonathan Teuma and Giordano Durante.



The pamphlet will be released next spring.