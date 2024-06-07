Melon Diesel Concert 2024 – Event Timings

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the event timings for The Melon Diesel Concert on the 21st June celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album ‘La Cuesta Mister Bond’.

Here are the details you need to know:

EVENT TIMINGS

Guy Valarino & The Gentleman 19:30hrs

Cedar 20:20hrs

Melon Diesel 21:30hrs

DJ Wayne 23:30hrs

VENUE DETAILS

Doors open 19:00hrs

Last entry 21:00hrs

Last remaining tickets are still available from Buytickets.gi

A bus shuttle will also be available and tickets for this can be purchased via Buytickets.gi

A statement ended: “Make sure to grab your tickets and be part of this special celebration which is just two weeks away!”