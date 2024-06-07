Melon Diesel Concert 2024 – Event Timings
Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the event timings for The Melon Diesel Concert on the 21st June celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album ‘La Cuesta Mister Bond’.
Here are the details you need to know:
EVENT TIMINGS
- Guy Valarino & The Gentleman 19:30hrs
- Cedar 20:20hrs
- Melon Diesel 21:30hrs
- DJ Wayne 23:30hrs
VENUE DETAILS
- Doors open 19:00hrs
- Last entry 21:00hrs
Last remaining tickets are still available from Buytickets.gi
A bus shuttle will also be available and tickets for this can be purchased via Buytickets.gi
A statement ended: “Make sure to grab your tickets and be part of this special celebration which is just two weeks away!”