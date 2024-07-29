JFDance Presents Six Windows - Original Production To Raise Awareness With GibSams

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2024 .

JFDance is presenting Six Windows, an original production, next month at Ince’s Hall.

The production will star dancers from JFDance as well as actors from Dramatis Personae. Six Windows will also include performances from guest dancers Adrian Lopez and the original cast of I Am Mine 2014. Artwork animations by Patrizia Imossi will also feature. The original choreography is by JFDance Principal Jade Federico-Marzan.

The production involves six windows, six dancers and six stories. A statement from the organisers said: “Dance and drama come together to cast a bright light on the challenges and struggles faced by young people. Through movement and dialogue, the show opens windows into these young souls.”

JFDance is working in collaboration with GibSams to raise awareness to mental health issues and will be donating monies from the production towards GibSams.

The show will be at Inces Hall Theatre on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th August at 8pm.

Tickets are now available on buytickets.gi

Full link here: https://www.buytickets.gi/events/six-windows-889