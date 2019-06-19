No More Shame To Hold Demonstration On Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2019 .

The pro-choice group No More Shame and its members will be holding a silent demonstration down Main Street this coming Saturday 22nd June.

Supporters will gather at John Mackintosh Square and will set off at 11am for Number Six and then turn around to head back to John Mackintosh Square. Participants will be carrying suitcases to reflect the 100 or so women each year who reportedly have to leave Gibraltar to seek an abortion.

No More Shame is asking for all MPs to vote in favour of the new upcoming Bill to legalise abortion.