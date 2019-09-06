UK Parliamentarians Start Arriving Today

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2019 .

Parliamentarians begin to arrive in Gibraltar today in support of Gibraltar’s National Day and the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination.

Members of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Gibraltar MPs, Peers as well as some MEPs from the Gibraltar and South West constituency are arriving on the Rock at a time of momentous activity in Westminster. As a result, many of the MPs have had to cut short their visit to Gibraltar and will be leaving on Sunday to comply with their party whips instructions to be at hand for voting. Others have had to cancel altogether.

On Friday evening there will be a signing of the SDGG self-determination banner and then the guests will attend the Chief Minister’s evening National Day reception. Non MPs who are staying on for the main National Day rally will attend a number of briefings on Monday and the various celebratory events. Bob Neill the chair of the APPG Gibraltar has expressed the full support Gibraltar enjoys across Parliament.