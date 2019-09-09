GSD Calls On Government To Protect Local Divers

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2019 .

The GSD says it received reports of a local recreational diver getting entangled in Spanish fishing nets in the area known as ‘Los Picos’ on Friday morning.

The GSD understands the local diver did not suffer any injuries but instances such as these can have “potentially devastating consequences and lead to tragedy.”

The GSD asks the Government to investigate this serious matter and calls for adequate protection of local divers and anglers in British Gibraltar waters. The party says the safety of recreational anglers and divers should be of the utmost importance.

A spokesperson for the GSD said: “The Government has spent of millions of pounds of the taxpayers’ hard-earned money on employees and equipment but has failed to deal with the issue. Spanish commercial fishing boats still net illegally in our waters daily, it is about time something is done”.