GSD Pledges To End “Haphazard Development” And Make Gibraltar “A Better Place To Live”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2019 .

- GSD plans regeneration of Dockyard area

- Commits to 500 new houses for rental

- Park promised for Rooke site

- GSD would stop Victoria Keys development

The GSD has promised to end what it describes as “piecemeal haphazard development” and make Gibraltar a “better place to live” by commissioning a 30 year strategic plan called ‘Gibraltar 2050’ for a more “sustainable environmental and economic future.”

The party made the announcement today ahead of the expected release later this week of its election manifesto.

The pledge, the first to be officially announced since the election was called, will involve measures to protect the Rock’s natural and urban environment and promote alternative modes of transport.

The party’s broad approach to improve quality of life will also include commitments on housing like the introduction of means testing and a plan to build 500 more houses for rent to “unblock” the Housing Waiting List. GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said this constituted a “big difference” between his party and the GSLP Liberals.

Other plans which will be further developed in the manifesto include the regeneration of the Dockyard area from the old North Gate to the southern end by Rosia. The party sees the future of this area as one that combines industrial with leisure / recreational zones.

Another project the party will propose is the creation of a park in the Rooke site and a green area at Grand Parade incorporating an underground car park.

The GSD leader Keith Azopardi said: “We believe Gibraltar needs a 30 year plan which should include an assessment of housing needs and economic objectives.”

GSD election candidate Trevor Hammond added that, if elected, the party would examine current bunkering practices and the ship repair operations at GibDock to ensure that their environmental impact is minimised. He said the GSD’s aim would be for Gibraltar to draw 20% of its power from renewable sources within a year or two of coming into power.

Mr Hammond also said his party would stop the Victoria Keys development explaining that if it went ahead it would mean years of heavily polluting lorries and disruption.