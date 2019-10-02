GSLP-Libs Slam The GSD’s “Unforgivable Nonsense”

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2019 .

The GSLP-Liberals have said that it is “extraordinary” that the GSD have stated that they will re- open the GHA's School of Health Studies. The party says this is “unforgivable nonsense” in a General Election campaign and comes a day after GSD leader Keith Azopardi also “got the law wrong” on the Minimum Wage.

A statement continued: “The GSD are displaying a spectacular lack of competence in this election unseen before in our political history.

“Given the many statements the GSLP Liberal Government has made in respect of the magnificent work carried out by the ALREADY OPEN AND EXISTING GHA School of Health Studies in our time in office, it is clear that the GSD will say anything in this election to try to win votes. They will even promise to do that which has already been done!

“As the public are already aware, during the GSLP Liberals time in office to date, no less than 55 students at the School of Health Studies have graduated as Registered Nurses.

“As the GSD also knows or should know, it was the GSLP Liberal Government that actually re-introduced the Enrolled Nursing programme that THE GSD ABOLISHED and that allows a vocational entry into the nursing profession. Since the GSLP Liberals reintroduced the programme that THE GSD ABOLISHED 71 students have completed the Enrolled Nursing programme.

“Additionally the GSLP Liberals commenced, for the first time in Gibraltar, a Mental Health Nursing Degree in 2018. We also started, also for the first time in Gibraltar, a Social Work Degree in 2019 with 11 students currently undertaking the programme.

“We have introduced many, many more courses, including additional degree programmes, than those listed here. The GSD will know this already – or they should do if they had read the news, done some research or spoken to anyone involved before shooting off without checking their facts, again.”

The leader of the GSLP-Liberals, Fabian Picardo, said: “No government in the history of our community has done more to train Gibraltarians to become qualified nurses - a group of professionals extremely close to our hearts. The community should look at the facts and ignore the GSD’s nonsense remarks. They got it wrong on the law on the Minimum Wage and then caused concern to many of the lowest paid in our economy. Now they have got it wrong on the School of Health Studies. At least this track record shows people they cannot rely on anything that the GSD says – they get their facts wrong all day every day. It’s a good thing they have been in charge of the Brexit negotiations for Gibraltar so far and this is good evidence of why they are not safe pair of hands going forward to deal with Brexit or anything else for Gibraltar.”