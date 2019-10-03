GSD Pledges To “Grow The Economy Instead Of Constant Spending”

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2019 .

- GSD commits to lower tax where possible

- Proposes terminating the Tax Treaty with Spain

- One-stop shop for business

By Adriana Lopez

The GSD has promised to reduce debt and tell taxpayers how every last penny is spent. In a summary of the manifesto, which is set to launch tomorrow, Roy Clinton said the pledge was aimed at “getting a grip of our public finances”.

The GSD said they would seek to terminate the previous government’s Tax Treaty with Spain and claimed it is “bad for business, bad for job creation and unfair” as it “discriminates against Gibraltarians and Gibraltar companies.”

A one-stop shop for business to facilitate administration and services is another GSD pledge aimed at creating a “business friendly package of measures to create the best climate” for business, industry and financial services. The GSD also stressed the importance of reducing bureaucracy and fees for businesses to succeed.

GSD election candidate Damon Bossino said that his concern over public finances was one of the main reasons he had returned to the front scene of politics. “[The GSD plan] is truly radical and reforming programme that we’re very excited about and hoping to implement if we manage to obtain the people’s electoral support”, he added.

One of the newest GSD electoral candidates, Orlando Yeats, said the GSD’s aim was to “grow the economy instead of constant spending”. The GSD also said they would be returning money to people via tax cuts where possible.

In response to the press, the GSD confirmed that, if possible, taxes would be decreased for lower income earners. On the other hand taxes would be increased for those earning over a certain threshold, whilst still making Gibraltar an attractive place to invest.