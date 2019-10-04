Vasquez Reaction To GRA Decision

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

Independent candidate Robert Vasquez has reacted to the GRA’s decision by arguing that the regulator has failed to deal with the point that election laws in Gibraltar relate to individuals and not parties. Mr Vasquez adds that the GRA has also failed to rule on the impartiality or otherwise of GBC’s editorial decision to exclude him from certain debates.

Mr Vasquez said: “My complaint to the GRA over the lack of coverage of Independent candidates in the election campaign was not critical of the GBC news team but based on the decision taken by GBC senior management. I have nothing but praise and admiration for the impartial reporting of news by the GBC news team and have so said publicly several times.

“The trite conclusion dismissing my complaint reached by the GRA is not supported by its own reasoning. I would ask the press to read the ruling carefully and critically, independently and in the context of the points and arguments made in my complaint that the press has.

“For example, the GRA singularly fail to deal with the reality that all our election laws deal with individuals standing as candidates for election and not parties.

“By way of further example, the ruling refers to GBC having editorial freedom. Of course, it does but that is not the point or good reason to find in GBC’s favour. It is precisely the partiality or impartiality of that editorial decision that the GRA should rule on, within the overall election coverage that is hugely weighted in favour of the parties and against the Independents.

“A third example is that perception of support should not be looked at based solely on the support for the individual candidates. It needs to be weighed up, also, by reference to the issue. Democracy is a major issue, as is corruption and cronyism. My policies on these issues have huge support. Yet I am excluded from the debate in exercise of editorial freedom. Is that a partial or impartial decision?

“The establishment that is GBC is supported by the GRA against the interests of democracy as represented by independent candidates. Independents have a difficult enough task in terms of people, money and resources, without this added obstacle being placed in their way by Gibraltar’s public service broadcaster.

“Next time, perhaps, I should set up the ‘Los Diez Monos Party’, then I might get more balanced election coverage on GBC. This alone shows how ridiculous GBC’s decision supported by the GRA is!

“Be that as it may, I have a campaign to concentrate on and that is what I will do now.”