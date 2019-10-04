Together Gibraltar Ask Voters to “Believe in a Better Way” at Manifesto Launch

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

By Adriana Lopez

Together Gibraltar has launched their 69-page long manifesto with the slogan “Believe in a Better Way”. The party said hours of hard work from many active members had gone in to the producing the document.

The newest party to be running in this election said their manifesto was based on four pillars of policy. These are environment and the fight against climate change, bringing equality and civil rights in line with modern western democracies, a plan to diversify opportunity by creating a productive economy, and a commitment to end corruption.

“The document presents an outline of our political project. It is not a closed document, but a work in progress, as should be the case for any work performed by any politician worthy of his or her name. We continue to listen to the community and are still open to new ideas. This open and receptive attitude has been in the DNA of Together Gibraltar since day one and will continue to be there in the future,” added Marlene Hassan, leader of Together Gibraltar.

A second brochure designed specifically for the business community with a breakdown of Together Gibraltar’s business policies will be circulated online. The party reminded the public that all corporate donations had been rejected and a list of all expenses and sums donated would be made available.

Leader of Together Gibraltar described the manifesto as a “formula for a better democracy - ample participation coupled with internal democracy - provides better representation. These methods have proved successful in the delivery of our line-up, a group of talented and experienced professionals, with gender parity, which represent the diversity of our community”.

She hoped to achieve “a Gibraltar where minorities, women and those less fortunate are given the consideration they deserve” and “a Gibraltar where power and economic opportunity are not controlled by a barrristocracy, and finally, after so many years of empty promises and frustration, a Gibraltar free from nepotism, corruption and maladministration,” she added.

Together Gibraltar election candidate Craig Sacarello accused the GSLP-Liberals of not having a real agenda to deal with environmental issues and said his party had a plan to deal with the environment that would involve expert help from an independent body.

Sian Jones announced specific measures in the economy portfolio to enhance a technology-led industry. This would be done with the introduction of powerful incentives and reducing taxes for investors in this sector. A bursary scheme for students studying STEM subjects like maths and science would also be introduced.

On the topic of Brexit, if elected, Ms Hassan Nahon said: “It would be smart to have a handover period from the previous administration. It is indispensible that incumbent government now, who could be the previous government on the 18th, would be welcome to hand over all their documents, information and contacts.”

“[The incumbent Government] are not the only individuals and team capable of delivering Brexit - It’s not credible for them to try and peddle that narrative of fear so that the whole community is led to ransom over a Brexit election,” concluded the Together Gibraltar leader.

The manifesto can be accessed here: https://www.togethergibraltar.com/manifesto2019