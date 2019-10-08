GSLP-Libs: Cardiac Rehab Centre Promised By GSD Is Already A Reality

The GSLP Liberals have noted that the pledge on page 44 of the GSD’s manifesto to open a Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre is a “reflection of the fact that the GSD does not even know what great progress has already been made in Gibraltar by the GSLP Liberals.”

Under the heading ‘Cardiac Rehabilitation’, the GSD has made this pledge:

‘CARDIAC REHABILITATION

We will work with the Cardiac Association with a view to establishing a Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre staffed with specialist cardiac trained nurses to provide support and advice to the many cardiac patients and complement the work of the GHA.’

GSLP Liberal Leader, Fabian Picardo, said: “It really is quite extraordinary that the party that is seeking your trust to govern Gibraltar through one of the most difficult periods in her history cannot remember that the GSLP/Liberals already inaugurated the Lionel Perez Rehabilitation Centre in December 2017. Have the GSD not kept abreast of the many new and expanded services throughout our care services? Are they so disconnected from the medical and care needs of cardiac patients and their loved ones that they were completely unaware of the important strides the GSLP/Liberals have taken to improve the GHA’s cardiac services? It is self-evident that they care little about the real medical concerns of our community and have just been concerned to add eye catching pledges for their manifesto, even if they are disrespecting the great work already being done by our health professionals.”

“Since 2017, GHA patients enrolled in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre have enjoyed a modern facility with new equipment. The gymnasium is furnished with the latest equipment and a fully integrated audio-visual system, which was designed to promote a healing environment for patients with cardiopulmonary history or classified as ‘high-risk’. Music is provided during exercise sessions to support education, mindfulness, and relaxation needs.

“The new Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre was named in honour of the late Mr Lionel Perez in recognition of his voluntary services. The late Mr Perez was chairperson of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Support Group, which was founded in 1998 by Mr Gerry Fortuna (Cardiac Specialist Rehabilitation Nurse). The Health Minister, Neil Costa, and the GHA actively work closely with the Association to continually better the services offered to cardiac patients. In fact, this service is one of the GHA’s greatest success stories.”

Cardiac rehabilitation is geared towards improving quality of life and reducing risk associated with heart problems. It is designed specifically for people who have had recent heart problems such as angina, suffered a heart attack, or have undergone heart surgery. The patients who have completed the Cardiac Rehab Programme will become eligible to join the Cardiac Rehabilitation Self- help Group, as part of the maintenance phase that focuses on independence, while helping them maintain a healthy heart. The high-quality rehabilitation service is entirely consistent with clinical excellence guidelines.

The Leader of the GSLP added: “This hugely important clinical service was reviewed and refreshed. Neil Costa and I know that the invigorated rehabilitation programme has been of enormous benefit to cardiac patients. We listened carefully and acted on the Association’s recommendations because it is only by understanding patients’ needs that the GHA can continue to improve health services delivery. The GSD should learn to talk to the people they pretend to represent – perhaps if they had actually spoken to cardiac patients to better understand their concerns they would not have been so embarrassingly caught out to know nothing of the GHA’s excellent service in this area. What the GSD consider to be the future we deserve has already been delivered by us and we aspire to even better. We are ahead of the GSD in delivering great facilities such as this. The electorate should not allow the GSD to take us backwards ever again. Next week, I call on the electorate to keep our health services moving forward and vote for all 10 GSLP/Liberal candidates.”