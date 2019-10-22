GGCA “Not Informed Or Consulted” About Public Service Reform

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2019 .

The GGCA Executive Committee says it has today had first sight of a Press Release from the Government setting out the intention to initiate “A Major Reform Programme for the Public Service.”

The GGCA Executive Committee says it has not been informed or consulted ahead of this and has had “absolutely no information on this initiative and have found out via the press.”

A spokesperson continued: “We are shocked and disappointed by this incident, which does not bode well for future industrial relations. We have asked the Chief Secretary to halt any reform measures until discussions are entered into with the GGCA.”