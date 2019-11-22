Chief Minister Meets With ASCTEG

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2019 .

Members of the association representing Spanish cross-frontier workers, ASCTEG, met with the Chief Minister yesterday morning at Number Six.

Juan José Uceda said that historically prominent issues which predated Brexit were discussed.

The Chief Minister promised to look at individual cases and assured the group that Gibraltar would act with good will and not take any measures that would have a negative impact on cross-frontier workers during the Brexit process.

Mr Uceda also said that he was against a special fast track “workers’ channel” at the frontier saying that frontier fluidity should benefit everyone.

He was also critical of the far right party Vox.