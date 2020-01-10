Chief Minister Sends Letter Of Congratulation To Vice-President Iglesias

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2020 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has written to the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, to congratulate him on the announcement by Moncloa that he will become Vice-President of the Kingdom of Spain.

A statement follows below:

In his letter, the Chief Minister expressed his sincerest hopes for genuine dialogue that is respectful of the rights of the people of Gibraltar to determine our own future.

The Chief Minister also noted the welcome remarks of Podemos representatives to this effect in the Spanish Parliament.





