GSD Makes Enquiries Into Cruise Ship Presence

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2020 .

The GSD says it notes the Government’s press release of today regarding the arrival of the cruise ship Spirit of Discovery with 89 passengers presenting symptoms of what is suspected to be Norovirus.

A statement continued: “Its presence in the Bay was reported to Damon Bossino, the Opposition MP with shadow responsibilities for the Port this morning, prompted by heightened concerns regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Mr Bossino, in turn, immediately made contact with his opposite number, Mr Gilbert Licudi, with suspicions founded on the fact that the cruise ship had not called into the port and passengers were not otherwise disembarking by tender. Mr Licudi advised Mr Bossino of the position as now confirmed by the Government Press Release.

“The GSD have made enquires as to the provenance of the vessel and the circumstances which led it being allowed entry into our waters in the first place. It is understood that the vessel has left Gibraltar this evening.”