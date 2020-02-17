Chief Minister Meets Mayor Of Chiclana

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2020 .

The Chief Minister welcomed the Mayor of Chiclana and Vice President of the Diputación de Cádiz Jose Maria Román to No 6 Convent Place for a meeting earlier this afternoon.

Mr Picardo said there were “real opportunities, even beyond the Campo de Gibraltar” for Gibraltar to do business.

He continued: “It’s interesting to see that we see people coming to Gibraltar to provide services sometimes from as far as Chiclana on an almost daily basis and it is welcome that this is understood by some in Spain.”

Mr Picardo added that tourism matters were also on the agenda at this afternoon’s meeting.

Mr Román said it was important to forge links to boost tourism in the region and highlighted the golf industry in Cadiz as a potential area for growth.

Earlier today Mr Román’s delegation, which included business representatives, visited the ship repair facilities at GibDock.