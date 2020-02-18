GPLM Submits Complaint To Parliament Following Chief Minister's GBC Interview

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2020 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement has submitted a complaint to Parliament about the Chief Minister’s intervention on GBC last night.

Commenting on the matter, spokesperson George Parody of GPLM said:"It is totally inappropriate for Mr Picardo to promote a yes vote when speaking as the Chief Minister of the whole of Gibraltar, in front of a number of Government logos."

"Furthermore, it makes a mockery of the instructions given to all Government Departments for many civil servants to be denied a meaningful say in this referendum, while he himself, as the political Head of the Civil Service, offers his personal opinions under the veneer of authority."

"This is a sad day for democracy and a rocky start to the Referendum Campaign," Mr. Parody concluded.

YGTV has contacted the Chief Minister for a reply.