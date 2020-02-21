GSD: "Community Care Changes Require Explanation By Trustees"

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2020 .

The GSD have requested the Trustees of Community Care to issue a statement explaining what changes have occurred and why these are necessary now.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD has been advised by members of the public that Community Care has suddenly changed the application of the rules in respect of the method of establishing entitlement to payments for men between the ages of 60 and 65, and is now taking into account pension income in its means testing as from next month.

This is causing distress to newly retiring male pensioners who had an expectation as to their future income. The Trustees of Community Care need to issue a statement explaining what changes have occurred and why these are necessary now.