Government Responds To GSD Statement On Coronavirus COVID -19

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2020 .

The Government has reacted tp the press release from the GSD on the “sensitive subject” of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

A statement continued: “The Government will continue acting on the advice of Public Health professionals and supporting the excellent staff of our GHA in dealing with the issues that Covid-19 raises. This is not an issue for partisan divisions. When and where possible, parliamentarians will be briefed as appropriate. If the GSD MPs have any genuine concerns in relation to this sensitive issue, the government would have expected to have received a private communication from them and not read their views and alleged concerns in the press. That is what another, more constructive, opposition MP has done.”