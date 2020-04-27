GSD: Safe Practices “At The Core” Of Workers’ Memorial Day

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2020 .

The GSD has marked Workers’ Memorial Day by saying that, while the traditional ceremony will not happen as in previous years because of public health advice, the party “will be there in spirit and fully supportive of the event.”

The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said:

“Tomorrow is Workers’ Memorial Day – a day where we commemorate those who have lost their lives or been injured at work. We do so in the context of a global lockdown that has no modern precedent. The lockdown is motivated by a public health crisis and a virus that permeates all activities and sectors.

“The issue of safety in the workplace has a powerful reminder in the COVID pandemic. This is not a traditional risk of industrial accidents from machinery or derived from working practices. These are risks derived from an external threat that can find its way into the workplace. Businesses and workers all need to adapt to this new working environment and adopt practices that minimise these risks until these threats are over. Safe practices should be at the core of our approach now and in the future.”