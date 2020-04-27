Together Gibraltar Workers’ Memorial Day Message

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has highlighted that Workers’ Memorial Day is “especially poignant” this year because we must recognise all healthcare workers who have died on the job, as a result of this pandemic, across the globe.

A message from TG continued: “In 1989, the American Federation of Labour declared April 28 "Workers' Memorial Day" to honour the hundreds of thousands of working people killed and injured on the job every year. On this day, besides saluting and remembering these victims, it is imperative that we reflect on the failings of our labour markets in the midst of this current crisis.

“Many of our most fundamental workers; our carers, those who transport and distribute vital supplies, our first responders, cleaners, emergency services etc. are often suffering from precariousness, depressed wages, unsafe working conditions and predatory business practices. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, they are fulfilling their duties impeccably in the face of danger, putting themselves in harms way so that we may protect ourselves and our loved ones. It is not enough to clap for their courage and sacrifice.

“On this day we remember all victims who have died in the workplace, but this year, it is especially poignant to recognise all healthcare workers who have died on the job, as a result of this pandemic, across the globe. We therefore ask that everyone spare a thought and a moment for those who have lost their lives around the world on the frontline of the fight against the virus.

“And for those that keep fighting, we must remember all that they are going through and recognise that essential workers must be rewarded as such, and that every worker deserves safe and dignified working conditions.”