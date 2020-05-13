Together Gibraltar Commends Government On “Unlock The Rock” - Full Reaction To Document

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has commended the Government of Gibraltar on its extensive “Unlock the Rock” document, laying out the transition into a new normality in which in which Gibraltarians will have to take a significant part of the responsibility in managing life with the virus.

The party says it would like to strongly emphasise that this new reality is not a plan post-virus; this is what we must do to minimise risks while living “with the virus.”

A statement continued: “We consider this document to have the markings of a solid pathway for our community so long as the plan is implemented as detailed.

“We appreciate the Government’s attempts to continue suppressing the virus, and the clear and definitive move away from herd immunity calculations. The Party’s main concern is the plan for citizens to progressively self-regulate, a policy which puts the onus entirely on individuals, and therefore provides few guarantees of success.

“We believe it is a misconception to consider social distancing measures something pertaining to the sphere of personal freedoms. Under the new reality, limits to mobility and socialisation are in place not only to protect the individuals, but to protect the wider society from irresponsible individuals, in a fight against a virus that is more threatening the more people are infected. Badly implemented social distancing is not something that affects one’s health alone, but many others, and this is why we believe that, despite the strain this places on our law enforcement services, a degree of enforcement is necessary.

“We are already seeing people flaunting the rules all over Gibraltar, and this is terribly unfair to those who obey the rules rigorously.

“We also believe that, almost as important as having rules based in solid science, it is important to make rules that are clear and simple. We have seen a degree of confusion and improvisation regarding beach regulations in the last days which should be avoided.

“Mask use, for example, is an area which would benefit from more clarity. It is our belief that the science is pointing more and more to the efficacy of using surgical masks in public, particularly indoors, and we believe there should be a blanket regulation (allowing for exceptions for those unable to comply) mandating the use of surgical masks in all indoor areas. Government should provide support in ensuring these are available to all businesses and indoor public spaces.

“With regards to the increased plans for testing, contact tracing and antibody testing, the plan mirrors what Together Gibraltar has been calling for since over a month ago, alongside a phased reopening with clear public health guidelines for re-closure.

“Following on from several representations from constituents waiting for operations to resume, Together Gibraltar notes and welcomes Government’s intentions for regular clinical and surgical business to resume in the GHA, and we call on Government to honour this commitment as a matter of extreme priority, given the backlog that patients have suffered so far as a result of the Covid restructuring, and the consequences that can have on their long term health.

“In connection with the plans for the closure of Line Wall Road, Chatham Counterguard and Europort Avenue, Together Gibraltar welcomes this novel environmental measure, a policy inspired by Together Gibraltar’s sustainable transport plan. We look forward to consulting with Transport Minister Mr. Daryanani, in the hope that the many logistical challenges can be planned for effectively, and that we can minimise the potential negative impacts of this bold change. We are aware of the short space of time in which these new measures will be implemented and the potential short to medium term inconveniences they can cause, so we recommend a phased approach while the necessary new infrastructure is being laid out, for best results, and stand available to provide input as per our own manifesto commitment which sets out a cohesive and long term strategy for this policy.”