Together Gibraltar Raises Questions On Legionella In Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says it notes “with deep concern” the unfolding situation in connection with the legionella bacteria found in parts of the water system in various schools.

The party notes the “NASUWT checklist on preparation for the reopening of schools” document which states as its first action point prior to the schools reopening:

“Flushing the water system in accordance with the school’s legionella risk assessment and policy.”

The party says this is a standard health and safety requirement, as well as is water sampling on a regular basis.

A statement continued: “The party therefore asks Government if its health and safety or environmental health department adhered to these requirements prior to opening the schools and whether it can show our community its legionella management plan, as well as its yearly risk assessment policy on legionella.

“The Party also questions the Government as to how it learned of this bacteria being present in the water; was it through someone contracting the illness or through a routine check?”

Together Gibraltar Party Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “Similarly to Covid-19, Legionnaire’s Disease, caused by the legionella bacteria leads to a form of pneumonia which is often fatal. The risk element of this disease must therefore be taken very seriously indeed. It is incumbent on our administration to safeguard our citizens, and most of all our children from health risks, especially in spaces managed by government, that can easily be managed with routine maintenance plans.

“At a time when the world has been fighting a life-threatening pandemic, it is all the more crucial to ensure that public safety standards are met thoroughly and diligently, to ensure we minimise public health threats.”