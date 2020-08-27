GSD Says Government “Gets It Wrong On GSD Commitment”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2020 .

The GSD has said that, for the Government to say that it was a “revelation” that the GSD said it would govern with 8 Ministers at the last election just shows that it did not even read the GSD manifesto. The party says that all of this is “just another red herring” from the Government.

A statement continued: “The fact is that there was a clear commitment by the GSD to govern with 8 Ministers. This stood alongside a comprehensive set of commitments to improve the way Gibraltar is governed and so that Ministers are held to account more. The measure would have resulted in a saving of some £150k which would have been churned into necessary democratic reforms to make them largely cost neutral. The reforms would have improved the current system which suffers from major democratic deficits by which Government cannot properly be held to account or decisions of policy influenced and reversed by Parliament.

“By contrast the GSLP said almost nothing about parliamentary reform in its manifesto except that there would be public consultation but without expressing on what specifically and when. Nearly a year on after the election the Select Committee on Parliamentary reform has still not met. Their commitment to reform is flaky to say the least because they prefer governing in a system where they cannot be held to account by Parliament which is not the case in most other western democracies.

“The Government’s “challenge” to the GSD is laughable because the policy was clear in 2019. It’s just that apparently they had not read it.

“As we have already said, the GSD has not asked Mr Licudi to resign his seat. What the GSD has done is to say that Mr Licudi’s resignation is a blow to the Government. That is a fact as the Government itself says so. It follows directly in the wake of Sir Joe Bossano saying he has a “totally different” view to the Chief Minister on aspects of post Brexit talks and the calling of a public inquiry into the early forced retirement of the Commissioner.

“The Government is in seeming disarray. No amount of trying to raise diversionary tactics can change those facts.”