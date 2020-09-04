GSD Say Government Misleads Students On Scholarship Payments

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2020 .

The GSD’s Edwin Reyes has said he is “totally shocked” by the “misleading” answer issued by the Government in response to questions on this year’s Scholarship Grants.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

GSD Opposition MP for Education, Edwin Reyes, says he is totally shocked by the misleading answer issued by Government in response to his call for clarifications as to when students may expect to receive their 2020/21 Scholarship Grants into their bank accounts.

Government’s attempt to cover up their most unfortunate delays in processing Scholarship payments can be proven to be economical with the truth. To simply say that Scholarship Grants Payments will be received by students in good time is totally opposite to the reality already experienced by some students.

Edwin Reyes added: “I fail to understand how Government is not aware that some students, like those undertaking PGCE courses, commenced their academic year in UK on 1st September and have still not received their Student’s Grant. Students such as these have had to resort to the proverbial remedy of ‘beg, steal or borrow’ in order to meet travel and accommodation costs in respect of their courses which started earlier this week. Public statements made by Government which are economical with the truth certainly do not help to allay students’ fears and financial hardships. I call again upon Government to give clear and unequivocal assurances to all students as to when exactly they may expect their Scholarship Grants to be credited into their bank accounts. Anything short of this simple answer as rightly requested by students is but an insult to anyone’s intelligence and will further add worries to our students many concerns.”