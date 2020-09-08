Opposition Responds To GGCA Statement On Vacancies And Calls On Government To Clarify

The GSD says it notes the statement by the GGCA seeking clarification of its statement which was intended to assist the Civil Service in understanding why the filling of nearly 85 vacancies appears to have been put on hold or otherwise withdrawn by the Government. The party says it asked the Government as employer a direct question which “has not yet been answered.”

A statement continued: “It would appear from the GGCA's statement that they are unfortunately in no better a position that the Opposition to understand whether the Government has withdrawn the vacancies or is delaying the recruitment process. The GSD's sole objective in making this statement is to clarify whether or not the Government will honour the pre-General Election invitation for these particular posts to be filled or whether it has now decided – for other reasons – not to. If the Government wishes to withdraw or otherwise renege on its commitment then it should come out and say so.

“The GSD are fully behind the proper and efficient delivery of public services to the general public. It is right that the civil service must have the appropriate level of resources to meet the needs of the members of the public in its daily interactions in the short, medium to long term.”

Elliott Phillips MP said:

"In that context and assuming that vacancies must be having an effect on the service available to the general public we repeat our request to the Government to answer our question, namely, are the Government withdrawing their invitation for the filling of close to 85 vacancies within the service or are they continuing with recruitment process? If for financial reasons they are withdrawing these or some of these they should explain why and how they intend to deliver public services efficiently."