GSD: Future Free Movement Across Border For Gibraltarians “Should Already Have Been Obtained”

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2020 .

The GSD has reacted to the Government’s Technical notice on border travel indicating the consequences for Gibraltarians of a “no deal” at the end of the transitional period on 31 December 2020. The party says the effects of Gibraltarians being treated as third country nationals are “undesirable but inevitable” in a no deal scenario

A statement continued: “The GSD want there to be a positive agreement on a future relationship - one that is fully respectful of our rights and that is safe. We are not involved in those negotiations. The Government have stated publicly that, in respect of border fluidity, they are exploring different types of association between Gibraltar and the Schengen area. We will carefully scrutinise any agreements that emerge to assess whether they are safe for Gibraltar and protect our sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

“The traditional attitude of Spain makes us sceptical about progress although we hope a positive agreement will emerge in the ongoing discussions.

“Border fluidity is indeed “important to both Gibraltar and Spain” as the Government’s press release observes. The problem is that the Government has allowed itself to go into this negotiation having already given away enduring border fluidity for Spanish frontier workers beyond the end of the transitional period for nothing enduring in return for Gibraltarians resident here. Under the Gibraltar Protocol to the EU Withdrawal Agreement and MOU on citizens’ rights agreed by the Government in November 2018 Spanish frontier workers will have rights to free movement across the border after 31 December 2020. That MOU will have a life after 31 December unlike other MOUs.”

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “In practice Spain bagged benefits for its frontier workers and in exchange nothing enduring on free movement across the border was obtained for Gibraltarians who live and work here. That is one of the reasons we said at the time that those MOUs were bad for Gibraltar. These benefits should have been resolved then. As such the Government has made it much harder for itself in these negotiations and much more likely that Spain will expect new concessions in exchange for border fluidity for Gibraltarians and British residents.

“This is no surprise as the Spanish Foreign Minister has already been quoted two days ago as having made clear that she expects - sovereignty aside - to achieve practical gains for Spain in any negotiations. Time will tell although we hope the negotiations go well for Gibraltar.

“We agree with the Government that Gibraltar must prepare for all scenarios including a “no deal.” The Government has made repeated assurances that they have been fully preparing and are ready for a no deal. We hope it will not be necessary to find out whether the Government’s plans are as robust and comprehensive as they say they are to deal with all scenarios.”